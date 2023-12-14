Converge coach Aldin Ayo. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Coach Aldin Ayo has put an end to rumors that Justine Baltazar will join the Converge FiberXers soon.

After getting their first win in the Commissioner’s Cup against Terrafirma,103-94, he went straight to the point saying, “I think that’s unfair because malupit ang pinagdadaanan namin. Talk n Text overtime, Phoenix game-winner, Ginebra may nag cramps and grabe rin ang practice.”

Ending their six-game losing streak with Jamil Wilson scoring 32 points to lead all scorers, the champion UAAP and NCAA coach gave credit to his players: “That’s why these guys play well and deserve to win kasi grabe kami magtrabaho.”

To solidify his stand on the rumors about the Kapampangan big man joining the team, he finally said, “I’m not looking for him.”

The FiberXers will look for back to back wins as they face the Meralco Bolts in Antipolo City on Sunday at 3 p.m.

