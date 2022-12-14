Cignal HD's Tai Bierria. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD's Tai Bierria greatly enjoyed her first season in the Philippines, despite the HD Spikers falling short of a championship in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The American was Cignal HD's import in the recently-concluded PVL Reinforced Conference, where they finished as runners-up to the Petro Gazz Angels. Bierria scored 12 points in their Game 2 loss last December 6, where she came off the bench.

"As a team, we're so proud of us," the 27-year-old Bierria said after the contest. "We had a lot of ups, we had a lot of downs. We just continued to fight through everything."

"To make it to the final two out of all the really talented clubs, it's just an accomplishment in itself," she added. "We fell short of where we wanted to be, but there's so much we accomplished. I'm so proud of us."

Bierria was not deployed as an import usually would be by Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos, as he opted to bring the American off the bench in their matches. The open spiker would often sit out most of the first set before being subbed in.

The tactic worked in the semifinals where Cignal HD compiled a 2-1 win-loss record, including a crucial four-set triumph over Creamline to book their spot in the finals. They ultimately couldn't keep up with the firepower of the Gazz Angels in the championship series, however.

But Bierria would not say no to returning for another go-around.

"I would love to come back. From the start of my career, I remember the first team I played for, the first exposure I ever got, I wanted to play here, and I would love to come back," she said.

Having played in France and Finland before, Bierria said that her stint in the PVL Reinforced Conference is her "favorite season playing overseas so far."

"Just from my teammates, my coaches, the front office, to the fans who are actually like the best fans I've ever had in my entire life. I know a lot of imports say that, but it's because it's so true. The volleyball culture, the fandom, is just mind blowing. It really is surreal. I love it here. I'm just so thankful I got this opportunity," she said.

And while she would love to come back to the PVL, Bierria admits that she has yet to think about where she will go next.

"I don't know," she said. "I haven't been really focused on what's next. I've just been focused on the now."

