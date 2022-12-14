UAAP: Villegas eyes pros after lone season with UE

UE's Luis Villegas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Luis Villegas will look to move up to the professional ranks after a stellar campaign with the University of the East (UE) in UAAP Season 85.

It was the lone UAAP campaign for the Filipino-American forward, who averaged 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals to earn Mythical Team honors.

"[I'm] very grateful for my teammates, for the community. This isn't just an individual award. I think of this as a team award for UE. So, I'm just grateful," Villegas said on Wednesday after receiving his trophy at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Red Warriors emerged as dark horses in the men's basketball tournament, challenging for a Final 4 spot before fading late. They finished with a 5-9 win-loss record.

Villegas is now seeking to continue his basketball career at the professional level. He told reporters that he would "preferably" do so in the Philippines.

"But if there are other options, then I'd have to take that into consideration," said Villegas.

He plans to fly back to the United States first and reunite with his family before making his decision.

"I still wanna go home and visit my family first. But I know I'll be deciding soon. So it's coming," he said. "[I'm] just kinda taking all the offers in and then just gonna go from there."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: