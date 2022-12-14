Henry Galinato during Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons did not want to dwell on a crucial miss by Henry Galinato in the fourth quarter of their 65-55 loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 finals on Wednesday.

Trailing by 15, UP attempted to rally as Carl Tamayo sparked a run for the Fighting Maroons, cutting the deficit to 63-54.

The tide seemed to be shifting in UP's favor as the Fighting Maroons forced Ballungay to a miss a 3-pointer in Ateneo's next possession, but Galinato blew a wide-open dunk that could have further cut into the lead.

For assistant coach Christian Luanzon, Galinato’s miss did not decide the outcome of the match, adding other factors inside the basketball court.

“Even if that happened let's say on a last shot, you know, there's so many things in a basketball game that builds up to the result and I think it's unfair to any player to point to just one moment in a game,” Luanzon said.

While he acknowledged that it would have been big for UP had Galinato made the shot, Luanzon rued poor the squad's first-half performance that made it difficult for them to catch up.

“I think it would've cut the lead down to seven, momentum slowly building on our side. But you have to ask the question also, paano dumating dun sa sitwasyon na ganun? Diba? And obviously nung Game 1, we were on the other end,” he added.

“A lot of possessions, I'm sure, kahit kayo nakita niyo yun, a lot of possessions after one or maybe two passes, you know, instead of different people touching the ball, it was up in the air. But those are judgments of the players.”

Luanzon said the Fighting Maroons will try to minimize their errors especially against an “efficient” Ateneo team.

UP will attempt to defend their title in Game 3 against the Blue Eagles on Monday, December 19, at Araneta Coliseum.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.