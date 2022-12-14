Ateneo's Kai Ballungay (1) in action in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals against the UP Fighting Maroons. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- A visit from former Ateneo players proved crucial for Kai Ballungay as the Filipino-American forward recovered his form in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals.

Ballungay was held scoreless in Ateneo's 72-66 loss to the University of the Philippines in Game 1 last Sunday, missing all three of his field goal attempts in a 17-minute stint.

But with the Blue Eagles playing with their backs against the wall on Wednesday, Ballungay came alive to help ensure that their campaign would be extended. He had seven points in the first half, making all three of his field goals.

He finished with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting; his three-pointer early in the fourth quarter gave the Blue Eagles a 59-44 cushion that proved enough for them to weather UP's rally. They claimed a 65-55 triumph to force a do-or-die Game 3 in the series.

"Game 1, it didn't go the way I wanted it, the way this team wanted it. But coming in tonight, I just wanted to impact the game anywhere that I could, whether that be on the glass, scoring, whatever it is," Ballungay said after the game.

"I just wanted to help this team," he added.

For Ballungay, what helped him most was a visit by former Blue Eagles on Monday night, the day after they lost Game 1. Players like Matt and Mike Nieto, Gian Mamuyac, Will Navarro, and Tyler Tio were among those who gave the current Ateneo team a motivational talk.

To see the players who established the Ateneo culture had a massive impact on Ballungay.

"It was real special, not only for the team but for myself especially. Just hearing their stories. The Nieto brothers, Navarro," he said. "All those type of guys, and they were able to instill into me a lot of things that they witnessed, things that they experienced in their careers."

"I really took that to heart and wanted to show that type of brotherhood, something that we can live up to, what they did in years past," he added.

A fired-up Ateneo team came out with greater intent in Game 2, building a 41-33 lead at the half before pulling away in the fourth quarter. UP made a run midway through the final period, but Ateneo's defense held firm.

"Coming to this game, we just wanted to be more physical than we were in Game 1. I feel like we wanted to be the aggressors this time, and we wanted to hit first," said Ballungay.

"I think it really showed throughout this game. I feel like it's this type of mentality that we need to carry going into Game 3 that's gonna give us this championship title," he added.

Game 3 is on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.