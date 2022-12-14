The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) during first-half action in game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- For the second straight season, the UAAP men's basketball tournament is headed to a deciding game.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles forced a winner-takes-all affair for the UAAP Season 85 championship after securing a 65-55 triumph over the University of the Philippines, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

A crowd of 20,616 watched as Ateneo built a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter before withstanding a surge by the defending champions midway through the period.

UP lost Filipino-American forward Zavier Lucero to a left knee injury with 8:31 left in the final quarter.

Game 3 is on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.