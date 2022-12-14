Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University star Jerom Lastimosa will announce next week whether or not he will return for a last playing year with the Soaring Falcons or turn professional.

Lastimosa confirmed on Wednesday that he is weighing offers from foreign leagues. He is reportedly in negotiations with the Jeonju KCC Egis of the Korean Basketball League.

Asked for his future plans, Lastimosa said: "For now, wala pa talaga."

"But siguro next week na ako maglalabas ng desisyon ko sa kung aalis na ba talaga ako sa UAAP," he said.

Lastimosa steered Adamson to the Final 4 in UAAP Season 85, where he averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steal per game.

The guard played through a right foot injury in the closing stretch of the season and was the hero in the Soaring Falcons' 80-76 triumph against De La Salle University in the playoff for the last spot in the Final 4.

But their run came to an end in the semifinals against Ateneo de Manila University, where he scored just 10 points in an 81-60 defeat.

He still earned a special award, as Lastimosa was named the PSBankable Player of the Season.

"Super blessed din kasi ako 'yung nakuhang PSBankable [Player of the Season]. And credit din, lahat-lahat dito na staff ng UAAP. Sobrang saya, and never expected this individual award," said Lastimosa.

