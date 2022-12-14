PBA: Ginebra's Tenorio gets Player of the Week nod

Ginebra's LA Tenorio (5) in action against NorthPort. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- LA Tenorio continues to be one of the best closers in the PBA, as he proved his worth once again for Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals of the Commissioner's Cup.

The 38-year-old floor general put on a pair of clutch performances as the Gin Kings swept the NorthPort Batang Pier in their best-of-3 quarterfinals series, behind averages of 13 points on 53% shooting from long range on top of 4.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

Already a seven-time champion and a four-time Finals MVP, Tenorio earned the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of December 7-10 entering the semis.

He saved his best for last in Game 2, pouring in five points in the final two minutes as Ginebra held off NorthPort for a 99-93 triumph.

The Gin Kings led by double-digits, 97-85, but needed Tenorio's heroics in the clutch as NorthPort got within four points late, 97-93.

His free throws in the final 20 seconds iced the game for the Gin Kings. Tenorio finished with 14 points, three assists, a rebound, and a steal. He previously had 12 points, two boards, and five assists in Ginebra's 118-110 win in Game 1.

Tenorio and the Gin Kings face off next against long-time rival Magnolia Hotshots in a best-of-five semis starting Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The other Final 4 bracket features defending champion San Miguel and powerhouse guest team Bay Area Dragons.

