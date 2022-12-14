Barangay Ginebra held off Magnolia to win 87-84 in Game 1 of their best-of-5 semifinals series in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at PhilSports Arena on Wednesday.

Powered by Jamie Malonzo's 21 points, the Kings had to go the extra mile to fight off a gallant stand by the Hotshots who played without Nick Rakocevic in the last two quarters.



Scottie Thompson added 16 while Christian Standhardinger had 14 markers.

Magnolia leaned on Paul Lee who fired 21 points on 4 triples, but they failed to complete their mighty comeback in the end.



