A determined Bay Area side squeezed their way past San Miguel Beer to erect a 1-0 series lead in their best-of-5 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Philsports Arena.

The Dragons fought back from 16-points down to bag a tight 103-102 win in Game 1.

Zhu Songwei had 19 points and 7-of-14 field goal shooting to go with his 7 assists while leading Bay Area's fight back.



This ruined CJ Perez' 24-point performance for San Miguel, which failed to avenge its 26-point blow out loss to Bay Area in the eliminations.

The Beermen's Import Devon Scott was held to just 9 points by the Drasgons.

