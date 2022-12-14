LOOK: NBA unveils six new trophies for top performers

The NBA has unveiled six newly-designed trophies -- all named after legends of the game -- that will be presented to the winners of their performance awards at the end of the season.

Headlined by the Michael Jordan Trophy that will be awarded to the NBA Most Valuable Player, the reimagined trophies honor the pioneers of the league who helped define the standards of excellence that the trophies represent.

"Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. "As we recognize the league's top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards."

THE MICHAEL JORDAN TROPHY – Awarded to the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

The league's MVP will now be awarded with The Michael Jordan Trophy, bearing the name of the NBA legend widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Jordan earned MVP honors five times during his illustrious career, while also winning six NBA championships and six NBA Finals MVP awards.

Mark Smith, retired VP of Innovation Special Projects at Nike, Inc., and Jordan Brand designer, worked in creative partnership with Jordan to design the new trophy, which symbolizes an NBA player's journey to winning an MVP. Smith has collaborated with Jordan on countless projects over the past two decades. Artist Victor Solomon will manufacture the trophy on a yearly basis.

The bronze trophy features a player breaking out of a rock to reach for the ultimate rock –- a crystal basketball. From the bottom to its top, the patina of the trophy grows more burnished -- "raw to refined" -- signifying the MVP's hard work and progression from entering the league to achieving the NBA's greatest individual honor. The trophy's reach symbolizes an MVP's endless chase for greatness.

"I'm incredibly honored to have created the NBA's MVP trophy in partnership with Michael Jordan," said Smith. "Sculpting Michael's vision of his own pursuit of athletic achievement into this award has been the opportunity and challenge of a lifetime. As we worked together on this project, it was very important to Michael that the figure not be a likeness of him, but instead that the recipient should be able to see himself in the award. For Michael, naming the award in his honor was recognition enough."

THE JERRY WEST TROPHY – Awarded to the Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

The NBA has also introduced a new award for the end of the 2022-23 season: the NBA Clutch Player of the Year, with the winner receiving the Jerry West Trophy.

Voted on by a media panel based on nominations from NBA head coaches, the award will honor the NBA player who best comes through for his teammates in the clutch.

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn gave West the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his extraordinary shooting at the end of close games. The trophy features an NBA player shooting a jump shot, modeled after West's perfect form.

THE HAKEEM OLAJUWON TROPHY – Awarded to the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive dominance helped define Hakeem Olajuwon's Hall of Fame career. A two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, Olajuwon is the league's all-time leader in blocked shots and ranks ninth in steals.

The trophy features a player in a classic defensive stance with one hand up and one down, knees bent and ready to move.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the league's best defensive player each year," said Olajuwon. "Great basketball teams are defined by their ability to defend, with every great team connected by an elite defensive anchor."

THE WILT CHAMBERLAIN TROPHY – Awarded to the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Wilt Chamberlain's 1959-60 season is unmatched for an NBA rookie. Chamberlain averaged 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds in 46.4 minutes per game for the Philadelphia Warriors, winning both the Rookie of the Year and MVP awards.

The trophy features a player palming two basketballs at once.

"We are humbled and thankful that the NBA has immortalized Wilt's greatness with this honor," said Barbara Chamberlain Lewis, Wilt's sister, and the Chamberlain family. "Wilt rewrote nearly every NBA record throughout his illustrious career, which tipped off with an incredible rookie season that redefined what was possible and set a ceiling as high as he stood for all rookies who have followed."

THE JOHN HAVLICEK TROPHY – Awarded to the Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

John Havlicek starred in his role during his Hall of Fame career, excelling off the bench like no player before him. Havlicek came off the bench for the first seven seasons of his career and was an All-Star in four of those seasons.

The trophy features a player elevated and shooting a running jumper, symbolic of the boost provided by the player to his team.

"We are honored that the NBA recognized John's career achievements with this award," said Beth Havlicek, John's wife, and the Havlicek family. "John defined what it means to be the ultimate sixth man, with his leadership and stellar play serving as the utmost example of effectively starring in a role for the betterment of the team."

THE GEORGE MIKAN TROPHY – Awarded to the Kia NBA Most Improved Player of the Year

A layup and footwork exercise known as the "Mikan Drill" has been used for decades by players at all levels to improve their game. It is named for George Mikan, who mastered the fundamentals as the NBA's first dominant big man.

"We are grateful that the NBA has recognized George's career achievements with this honor," said Mike Mikan, son of George Mikan, and the Mikan family. "George is one of the best NBA players ever, but perhaps his greatest legacy is the one he has passed down to others through his legendary 'Mikan Drill,' providing generations of basketball players around the world with the tools to improve their game."