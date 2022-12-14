The Philippine Azkals conceded a 1-0 defeat to Vietnam in their friendly at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Wednesday.
The Filipinos were stunned by the hosts who snuck in a stoppage-time goal, a result that spoiled Josep Ferre's coaching debut for the Azkals.
The match served as a preparation for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.
The last time the two sides met was in the semifinal of the AFF Championship in 2018 when Vietnam won 3-1 on aggregate.
The Azkals are set to open their AFF Mistubishi Electric Cup campaign against Cambodia on December 20.