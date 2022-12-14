Argentina's Luis Scola. FIBA photo.



Argentina's basketball legend, Luis Scola, has been named a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 global ambassador, the world governing body for the sport announced on Wednesday.

"I'm truly honored to be a World Cup global ambassador and to take on this new role," Scola said.

"I always wanted to represent Argentina, to sing the national anthem before games and to play alongside so many amazing players, and for great coaches. We always set out to win tournaments, but the most important thing was to give our best, to be good role models and to play for our country," he added.

"Being part of our Golden Generation with so many amazing players has also been a very special experience. To play every summer was also a priority because it helped me maintain my fitness for the following season. We had amazing victories. While there were some disappointing results, we won a lot more than we lost and learned many life lessons along the way," he added.

"Maybe the biggest was that with perseverance, togetherness and a shared vision, a team can achieve more than is expected. If all players, all teams, take that approach next year, this is going to be another unforgettable World Cup across the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia."

Scola is the World Cup's second all-time top scorer with 716 points. He appeared in five editions, and his mark of 41 games played is tied for first in the men's competition's history with Brazilian great Ubiratan Pereira Maciel.

The Argentine great also appeared in five Olympic tournaments, including in 2004 when they won the gold medal in Athens.

Scola also played in numerous FIBA AmeriCups, reaching the podium nine times. In 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2015, Scola was MVP at the event.