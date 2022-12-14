MANILA - After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smart Omega will see action in its first foray into a full offline tournament through the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships (CODM Champs) held in Raleigh, North Carolina from December 15-19.

After having to race against time in securing a travel visa to participate, Kennedy "idRA" Mondoy, John Kenneth "KenDy" Pimentel, Jerrold "Woopiiee" Regay, Ronan Arkie "Rage" Eleria, and Jonnel "R1sky" Buemio will be facing a tougher competition as they test their mettle against teams outside of the east.

CODM cancelled the Global Finals in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, they introduced a new format, splitting the competition into the East Finals and the West Finals. Filipino squad Blacklist Ultimate emerged the champs at the time.

Now, Omega will have the chance to compete with a wider horizon of teams, starting with European squad STMN Esports on December 15, at 11:15 PM Philippine time.

Group stage games will be held in a best of five series, with the top 2 squads advancing into the playoffs.

From 16 teams, 4 teams will qualify into the double-elimination bracket.

All games, except the Grand Finals (Best of 7) will be held in a best-of-five series.

The overall champion will win the lion's share of a $1,700,000 (P94 million) prize pool.