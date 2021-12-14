Young Filipina lifter Vanessa Sarno just missed out on a podium finish in the women's 71 kg division in the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships, Monday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 18-year-old, touted as the heir apparent to Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, finished fifth among 27 lifters with a combined lift of 231 kg.

Sarno was actually tied with Sweden's Patricia Strenius and American Olivia Reeves, but the pair finished ahead of her via tiebreak.

Sarno completed all three of her lifts in the snatch, the last of which was 103 kg to put her in fifth place leading into the clean and jerk. She successfully lifted 128 kg in her first attempt., but faltered twice in trying to lift 131 kg.

Meanwhile, Strenius lifted 104 kg in her third attempt in the snatch, and 127 kg in her second attempt in the clean and jerk. Reeves lifted 104 kg in her second attempt in the snatch, and 127 kg in her second attempt in the clean and jerk.

Strenius wound up taking third place, as well as the bronze in the snatch. Reeves settled for a silver in the snatch.

Another American, Meredith Alwine won gold after a total lift of 235 kg. She lifted just 100 kg in the snatch, good for 10th, but completed a lift of 135 kg in the clean and jerk.

Britain's Sarah Davies took the silver with a total of 234 kg, having lifted 102 kg in the snatch and 132 kg in the clean and jerk.

Southeast Asian Games champion Kristel Macrohon placed seventh overall with a total lift of 228 kg (103 kg snatch, 125 kg clean and jerk).

Last Sunday, Margaret Colonia finished 14th in the women's 64 kg, with a combined lift of 187 kg.

Egypt's Neama Said won gold (233 kg), followed by Chen Wen-huei of Taiwan (232) and Park Min-kyung of South Korea (217).

Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando finished fifth in the women's 59 kg last Saturday, with a total lift of 214 kg. Ando had lifted a combined weight of 222 kg in the Olympic Games, where she competed in the women's 64 kg division.

Kuo Hsing-chun of Taiwan, the Olympic champion, won gold with a combined lift of 230 kg, followed by Colombia's Yenny Álvarez (226 kg) and Russian lifter Olga Te (218 kg).