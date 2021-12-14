Volleyball: Exhibition matches between PH, VNL teams planned

Poland's Bartosz Bednorz (C) hits the ball against Brazil during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League third place game in Chicago, Illinois, July 14, 2019. Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP



MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino volleyball fans will get to watch the country's national teams against some of the best in the world, when the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) comes to the Philippines next year.

The Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City will host Week 2 of the women's VNL on June 14-19, which will feature reigning Olympic champions United States along with China, Japan, Russia, Belgium, Poland and Thailand.

Eight of the best men's teams in the world will then play at the Araneta Coliseum from June 21-26 for Week 2 of the men's VNL. Olympic gold medalists France will be in town, along with silver and bronze medalist Russia and Argentina, respectively, fan favorites Japan, Slovenia, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The country's top players will also be in action, as the national team will play some of the VNL squads in exhibition matches.

Ramon "Tats" Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), made the announcement on Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"The plan now is to have an exhibition match," he said. "Our women's team will have an exhibition match against Japan and Russia."

"And then sa men naman, to have an exhibition match against Argentina, or Italy, and Japan also," he added.

"Our national teams, men and women, will have a chance to play with these world-class teams," he assured.

According to Suzara, these exhibition matches fit into the timeline of the VNL. The men's national teams are headed to Osaka, Japan and Kemerovo, Russia for Week 3, set for July 5-10. The Week 3 competition of the women's VNL, meanwhile, will be in Calgary, Canada and Ufa, Russia from June 28 to July 3.

"This is really part of the schedule, the timetable. Because there's three days kasi na gap before they go to the next site, so it's better for them to stay one more day or two more days to have an exhibition match," Suzara explained.

"Magkakaroon pa tayo ng parang fan's day for these teams,' he added.

Suzara clarified that the exhibition matches will have no bearing on the VNL results, but he is confident that playing against the world's top teams will be vital for the development of the Philippine squads.

"Exhibition lang," he said. "But hopefully in the near future, makakasama na tayo sa VNL. This is one step (forward), that the VNL is now coming to the Philippines for the first time."

The VNL is the most high-profile volleyball event that the country is hosting since the hosting of group round games in the 2005 FIVB World Grand Prix.

The PNVF is working on health and safety protocols that will allow fans to watch the volleyball games in-person.

"We are looking at 50% capacity for spectators, both sa MOA and Araneta," said Suzara.

