Red Bull's Max Verstappen during testing. Hamad I Mohammed, Reuters.

There's a new sheriff in town in Formula One -- none other than Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won a heart-stopping final race in Abu Dhabi to edge seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Verstappen did it by overtaking Hamilton in the final lap.

Despite the controversy surrounding the deployment of a safety car that allowed him to get past Hamilton, Verstappen said that it won't overshadow his perfect finish to a crazy season.

"I am very happy to win. It was an in-sync season in total. You couldn't have written it even crazier for that final race. It pretty much sums up the whole season," said Verstappen, who became the first Dutch driver to win the F1 title.

Verstappen has always been seen as the man to challenge Hamilton's dominance in F1, and the Dutch driver admits that his rival pushed him to become a better competitor.

"He has won already seven and I never won one. So as painful as it is, he has already won seven titles and he's arrived," said Verstappen.

"But we all want to win and we also respect each other and I'm very thankful for this season we had been battling and I think it has been great," he added.

Aside from being the first Dutch driver to win a Formula One world title, Verstappen is also one of the youngest to win a driver's championship at just 24 years old.

He joins the likes of F1 greats Fernando Alsono, Sebastian Vettel, and Hamilton, all of whom won an F1 title before turning 25.

"Sacrifice, hard work," Verstappen said of how he achieved his feat. "You have to believe in it."

"It's a constant process. It's not something that you say, 'Okay, next year I want to fight for the title.' This has already been building for a few years now," he explained. "It's been a real team effort, (it) took time, but now we're here."