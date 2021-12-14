Sultan gets a thumbs up from boxing legend Penalosa

Jonas Sultan holding his WBO intercontinental bantamweight crown. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

More than a month have passed since Jonas Sultan scored a huge upset against erstwhile unbeaten Carlos Caraballo.

But boxing legend Gerry Penalosa still could not believe the physical conditioning Sultan had during that fight where he crowned himself as the new WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion.

"Ano bang klaseng panga meron ka? Ang tibay. Ang katawan mo, parang bato. Parang 'di ka tablan 'pag barilin ka," said Penalosa, a former two-division champion who also held the WBO bantamweight crown for two years, during his conversation with Sultan in a Youtube boxing vlog recently.

"Grabe katibay. Ang katawan, 'di tinatablan. Parang semento."

The 29-year-old boxer walloped Caraballo in their 10-round affair, dropping the rising Puerto Rican star four times before securing the belt at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 31.

He sent Caraballo to the canvas in the second, third, sixth, and ninth rounds to claim a unanimous verdict.

"Ang lakas. Alam ko, tinamaan na siya. Pero hindi iniinda. Pero sinugod nang sinugod ang kalaban. Sabi ko, grabe naman ito, parang leon," said Penalosa.

The Zamboanga-native slugger now hopes to bolster his chances of landing a world title shot, and his patrons Cory Navarro and Michael Valenzuela are working to make that a reality.

"Pangarap ko talaga si (Japanese champion Naoya) Inoue, kahit sabihin na underdog ako. Kasi kapag underdog ka, mas pressured sila. Walang pressure sa akin," Sultan, who was also rewarded with a bonus by 1Pacman Party Rep. MIkee Romero, said in a previous interview.

Sultan is expected to fly back to the US soon to rejoin world junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas in training.

RELATED VIDEO