PBA: Plenty of room to grow for Ginebra, says Cone

Ginebra Head Coach Tim Cone. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra is "showing flashes of brilliance" but there is plenty of room for improvement for the Gin Kings.

This, according to Ginebra head coach Tim Cone who was pleased with how they started off the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday.

Ginebra showed its trademark "never say die" spirit in overcoming a slim deficit to outplay the Alaska Aces down the stretch, ending up with an 80-77 triumph. Big shots from Stanley Pringle and Justin Brownlee keyed the Gin Kings' win, after they had played catch-up for most of the game.

"We didn't have our rhythm as much as we wanted," Cone said of their first game.

Adjustments are still being made across the board, with Brownlee only having practiced with the team for a little over a week. However, Cone could already see that their import could form a solid tandem with big man Christian Standhardinger, who had eight points, four rebounds, and four assists while defending Alaska import Olu Ashaolu for most of the game.

"He (Brownlee) played some really good music with Christian," said Cone. "And I thought Christian was such a huge factor in terms of guarding Ashaolu. He took on the challenge all game long, and it was a physical battle."

"That's Christian. He won't back down from anybody, and that's what he brings to the team. Justin, Stanley and LA (Tenorio), they can take care of the scoring," he added. "But Christian's gonna be that guy that takes care of the imports."

This is only Standhardinger's second conference with Ginebra after being acquired in an offseason trade with NorthPort earlier this year.

Cone was unsurprised at the gritty nature of their game against Alaska, which was playing for the third time in five days. Though he acknowledged that the Aces might have been "a little heavy-legged," Cone also noted that Alaska was in a good rhythm after winning their first two games of the conference.

"They're playing well above their talent, and I think that's probably the best compliment I can give a coach, is when that team is playing above their talent," he said.

"Alaska is certainly playing above their talent," Cone added. "And they were very good defensively against us."

But Alaska ran out of gas in the end game, and Pringle shook off a bad shooting night to hit two clutch baskets that lifted the Gin Kings to victory.

"In terms of what we're seeing, we're liking it," Cone said of his team. "But I don't think we're playing at a high level by any means yet. We hope to get better as the conference goes along."

The coach rated his team a "six or seven" on a scale of 10, and said the Gin Kings "got a lot of room to grow and get better."

"But I like what we're seeing," Cone was quick to add. "Like I keep telling the guys, we're showing flashes of brilliance, but we're not putting it all together yet."

What's important for Cone is that the Gin Kings continue to make progress as he wants their team to have a better showing in the elimination round in this conference, after their disappointing performance in the Philippine Cup.

Tabbed as a favorite to defend their All-Filipino crown, Ginebra succumbed to injuries and COVID-19 woes in the bubble in Bacolor, and snuck into the quarterfinals as the eighth seed. They were quickly dispatched by eventual champion TNT Tropang GIGA.

"We need to get up there in the 1, 2, at worst 3, 4, 5 seed," said Cone of their target in the eliminations. "(We want to) make sure we get a twice-to-beat, and an opportunity to move forward. That's really our focus."

Ginebra returns to action on December 17 against the NorthPort Batang Pier.