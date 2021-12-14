Comelec can't grant voting privileges for SEA Games athletes

MANILA, Philippines -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has informed the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) that it cannot allow athletes, coaches, and delegates bound for the 2022 Southeast Asian Games to vote under the Local Absentee Voting provision.

The 31st SEA Games will be held in Hanoi from May 12 to 23, with Team Philippines expected to arrive in Vietnam well ahead of time to comply with quarantine restrictions and acclimatize to the environment and weather.

This means that the delegates will be unable to vote in the national elections, set for May 9.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PSC said the Comelec turned down their request to allow the SEA Games-bound athletes, coaches, and delegates to cast their votes ahead of their departure for Vietnam.

"The Comelec has politely turned down the proposal citing the Omnibus Election Code, Executive Order no. 157, Republic Acts 7166 and 10380 and Comelec Resolution No. 10725," the PSC said.

Under the provisions, only personnel from four groups may avail of local absentee voting: government officials and employees, members of the Philippine National Police, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines who are assigned in places where they are not registered voters, and members of the media who are covering or reporting the conduct of the elections.

In its letter to the PSC, the Comelec said that since the athletes, coaches, and delegates are not part of the aforementioned groups who will be performing election duties, they unfortunately cannot act on the PSC's request.

"While this is sad news for all concerned, the PSC Board respects the Comelec's advice," the agency said.

National athletes who are also military personnel or fall under any of the other valid categories may register for Local Absentee Voting.

The Philippine Olympic Committee has already determined a 626-athlete delegation to the Vietnam SEA Games.

The Philippines will try to repeat as SEA Games champions, having won at home in 2019 with Filipino athletes winning 149 gold medals.

