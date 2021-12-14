Justin Brownlee (32) had a double-double in his first game back for Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Brownlee, back in the PBA for the first time in nearly two years, put together a well-rounded performance in his first game for Ginebra in the 2021 Governors' Cup.

The much-loved import made 11-of-24 shots for 28 points, and added 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while leading the Gin Kings to a come-from-behind 80-77 win against the Alaska Aces on Sunday.

Brownlee afterward gave himself and the Gin Kings passing marks for their performance, noting that it was "a pretty good way to start off the conference" even though they could have "definitely played better."

Now 33 years old, Brownlee was quick to admit that he's not quite in the best of shape yet, having just joined Ginebra in practice 10 days ago.

"I think I still have a bit to go to be all the way in game shape… like I was before," Brownlee said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had kept Brownlee from his usual basketball schedule. He had a brief stint in Dubai in December 2020, where he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The import has since recovered, and stayed in shape while in the United States through workouts and small-group practices. But Brownlee acknowledged that there's nothing quite like their practices in Ginebra.

"(I was) just trying to work out as much as I can. It's hard to simulate what we do in practice here, and in games when you're just practicing with maybe one or two people in a gym," he said. "But I'm trying to keep fit, run a couple of miles a day and things like that."

"But it's been a little tougher for me, just coming back around this time."

Still, Ginebra coach Tim Cone commended Brownlee for returning to Gin Kings in good shape, and lauded the discipline showcased by their resident import.

"He's got a great diet," Cone said of Brownlee. "He works really hard on his diet, so he's very, very disciplined."

"He came in in good shape. Considering again, like all of us, we weren't able to do team practices for quite a while. He had to do a lot of individual work, which is what he did," he added.

Cone expects Brownlee to achieve full fitness as the conference goes along, having given the import a grade of 7 on a scale of 10 "in terms of being in shape."

"The other imports are all at a 6 or 7 as well," the coach said. "But Justin will get stronger, as our team will get stronger as the tournament goes around."

"The good news is, he has fresh legs, and he's excited to be here."

Brownlee has won four championships for Ginebra, including the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup -- the last conference to feature imports before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also the Best Import during the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.