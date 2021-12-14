AFF Suzuki Cup: Azkals lose crucial match vs Thailand

The Philippine national football team's AFF Suzuki Cup campaign suffered a huge blow following a loss to the mighty Thailand side, 2-1, Tuesday afternoon.

Teerasil Dangda proved to be the biggest thorn in the Azkals' side as he scored a brace for the War Elephants during their group stage face-off at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Dangda scored his 18th Suzuki Cup goal in the 26th minute of the match to give Thailand a 1-0 headway.

Patrick Reichelt later found a way to even the match with a follow up of an Azkals free kick in the 57th.

Dangda, however, capitalized on a penalty kick that brought back the lead to the War Elephants in the 78th minute.

The Azkals breathed life into their hopes of advancing to the semifinals with a 7-0 demolition of Timor Leste on Saturday, after opening their campaign with a 1-2 setback to Singapore last Wednesday.