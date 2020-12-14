US NCAA: Remy Martin's game-winner lifts Arizona State over Grand Canyon

Remy Martin #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils dribbles downcourt against the Rhode Island Rams during the 2K Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun Arena on November 25, 2020 in Uncasville, Connecticut. File photo. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images/AFP

Filipino-American guard Remy Martin buried the game-winning triple with nine seconds to go, lifting Arizona State University (ASU) to a thrilling 71-70 victory over Grand Canyon University on Sunday.

It was a bounce-back win for the Sun Devils, who lost to San Diego State University, 80-68, last week. In that game, Martin was limited to nine points on just 2-of-8 shooting while committing three turnovers.

The player called "The Chef" was much better this time around, as he poured in 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting in just under 34 minutes of action. Martin also had four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in the victory for the No. 23 ranked team.

𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓯 called game. pic.twitter.com/AyKxnTSiiw — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) December 13, 2020

Josh Christopher was the only other player in double-digits for ASU, with 11 points.

"I was just trying to make the best play possible, so I just let it fly and it was my night tonight," Martin said, as quoted by the Sun Devils' official website.

Martin's game-winner was the final blow in a battle that featured five deadlocks and 14 lead changes.

Grand Canyon took a 70-68 lead with 30 seconds to go off a Alessandro Lever triple, but the Sun Devils had the final word when Martin drilled the corner three-pointer off an excellent pass by Alonzo Verge Jr.

Martin and the Sun Devils play again on December 16 against University of Texas-El Paso.

Related video: