Thirdy Ravena set to play in Japan league's All-Star game

Thirdy Ravena of San-En NeoPhoenix. B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena has been selected to play in the B.League's All-Star Game, his team San-En NeoPhoenix announced on Monday.

Ravena, who has played seven games in Japan, was among the players selected via "B.League recommendation." He is the lone player from the NeoPhoenix to be named to the All-Star teams.

The B.League will hold its All-Star Weekend on January 15-16 at the Adastria Mito Arena in Mito in the Ibaraki Prefecture.

Ravena will compete for Team B.White, to be coached by Kenji Sato of Kawasaki. His teammates include naturalized Japanese player Nick Fazekas, who was voted as an All-Star for the fifth consecutive season.

Ravena is currently averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds for the NeoPhoenix, who have a 4-17 record in the B.League.

The former Ateneo de Manila University superstar is recovering from a bout with COVID-19 and has played sparingly in San-En's last two games.

