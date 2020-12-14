PBA: Despite having no fans in Angeles venue, Ginebra still felt presence of 'barangay'

Barangay Ginebra celebrates after winning the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Fans may not have been allowed to be physically present at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Gym during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, but that didn't stop the Barangay Ginebra faithful from expressing their support to the Gin Kings during their run to the championship.

After Ginebra wrapped up its finals series against TNT Tropang Giga in five games, coach Tim Cone and the Gin Kings repeatedly stressed that their triumph was dedicated to their fans -- none of whom could watch them in person.

"I wanna just say, first of all, to all of our fans who are out there watching right now, this one's for you," Cone said after the Gin Kings beat TNT, 82-78, in Game 5 last week.

"All the Ginebra fans out there watching us, we talk about you guys all the time, and I'm just so proud we're able to bring this to you," he added.

Because of the restrictions of the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga, fans could not attend the games at the AUF Gym. They still made their presence felt through the LED boards that lined the court, but it wasn't quite the same.

There were no chants of "Gi-ne-bra" that enveloped the coliseum when the Gin Kings were making runs, or when TNT tried to rally. Instead, the noise and the cheers came from the players themselves, as those on the bench encouraged the five on the floor.

Still, the Gin Kings felt the support of their fans, particularly when they checked social media after the games and saw that the "barangay" flooded Twitter and Instagram with messages to cheer them on.

"Our Ginebra fans, they were still behind our backs, supporting us through social media and online," said Jared Dillinger. "We were getting thousands of messages of support, and you know, it's a blessing to have that type of support behind you."

"When you got people really encouraging you and it really gives you extra motivation to play as hard as you can out here. That's what it's all about. That's why we got the crown," he said.

Some fans did manage to show their love in Angeles City, with a few of them gathering outside the AUF Gym to celebrate the Gin Kings' triumph after Game 5.

"Thankful kami siyempre sa mga fans, sa mga sumusuporta sa amin na kahit wala sila dito sa venue, alam namin patuloy silang sumusuporta sa amin," said Scottie Thompson.

For Mark Caguioa, their triumph was made more special because it was the first time that Ginebra had won the All-Filipino crown since the 2006-07 season. While it would have been better to celebrate it with fans present, he hoped that they still felt the same joy that the Gin Kings did when they clinched the title.

"Itong championship, para sa inyo 'to," said the veteran guard. "Yung mga nanonood sa bahay, this All-Filipino, we haven't won it 13, 14 years, and you know, this is for you guys at home."

