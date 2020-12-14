MMA: After rough 2020, Pacio looks to showcase his growth

ONE Strawweight champion Joshua Pacio. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio endured a rough 2020, as he too had to deal with the complications that arose with the COVID-19 pandemic.

His day-to-day routine was drastically changed, as Pacio was no longer able to train at full speed everyday and instead had to stay home to observe quarantine regulations.

It also kept him from being more active as a fighter. Pacio last fought in January, beating former champion Alex Silva via split decision.

"It has certainly been a challenging year for everyone, especially in the Philippines where the people had to deal with more than just the pandemic. We certainly learned a lot of hard lessons," said Pacio.

"This has been one of the toughest years ever, but I'm confident we will come out of this stronger than ever," he added.

Pacio is determined to put those hard lessons to use in 2021, as he looks to be more active inside the ONE Circle.

The 24-year-old Filipino has made two successful defenses of the ONE strawweight belt and welcomes all challengers.

"I'm happy I got to defend my title last January. That has been my biggest achievement this year," he said.

"The rest of the year was dedicated to continuous learning, even during the lockdowns. I think I've improved myself both physically and mentally this year. And I'm continuing to upgrade my techniques. The journey never ends, and I feel compelled to keep moving forward," he added.

Pacio vowed to show off those improvements the next time he steps into the ONE Circle.

And while he is ready to take on all comers, there is one particular fighter who has caught his eye.

"Right now I think the number one contender is Yosuke Saruta. He just recently defeated Yoshitaka Naito and it was a solid performance," he said.

"We've had two fights so far, with one victory each, so I feel there is some unfinished business there," he added.

Pacio (17-3) lost to Saruta when they first fought in January 2019, losing a split decision. Their rematch was a decisive victory on his part, however, as he knocked out the Japanese fighter in the fourth round of their April 2019 bout.

That victory earned Pacio the ONE Strawweight belt.

"I'm looking forward to settling that in the circle," he said of his unfinished business with Saruta.

