Football: Alex Morgan on target for Spurs in Women's Super League

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Matthew Childs, Action Images via Reuters

LONDON - Manchester City grabbed a late winner at home to Arsenal to stay in the title race while American striker Alex Morgan scored one goal and assisted on another as Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Vivianne Miedema netted her 11th goal in nine league games in the third minute to put Arsenal ahead. However, Sam Mewis equalized for City with a header before Caroline Weir rifled home deep into stoppage time to grab the win.

Hayley Ladd's close-range header seven minutes from time gave league leaders Manchester United a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Reading that keeps them top on 23 points after nine games.

Chelsea are second on 20 points, Arsenal third on 19 and City a point further back.

Two-time World Cup winner Morgan got Spurs off to the perfect start with a 13th-minute penalty. A cross from the American was turned into the Villa net by Caroline Siems as Tottenham secured their second 3-1 win in a row.

Australia international Sam Kerr got the only goal of the game for Chelsea as they edged out Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 while West Ham United thrashed bottom side Bristol City 4-0.

Birmingham City's fixture against Everton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)