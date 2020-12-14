Ever-improving Kai Sotto wants to be like Pau Gasol

MANILA, Philippines -- He has been compared to Kristaps Porzingis and Nikola Jokic, but young Filipino center Kai Sotto seeks to pattern his game after another skilled European big man -- Pau Gasol.

Even before he started training in the United States, the towering Sotto had drawn comparisons to Latvia's Porzingis because of their similar frames. In August, his coach in the G-League, Brian Shaw, said Sotto can play like Jokic, the Serbian center of the Denver Nuggets who made the All-NBA team last season.

According to Sotto himself, however, Shaw now wants him to learn about the skill set and versatility of Gasol, the Spanish big man who won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I think there's a little similarity with Kristaps, when you look at the size, the height," Sotto acknowledged during a conference call last week. "But I think Kristaps is a lot different than me because he's more athletic and he's a better three-point shooter than me."

"I think if I would compare myself to an NBA player, I think I would be like a Pau Gasol who is more all-around, who can score, who can pass, who can defend too, who can dribble, who can shoot," he revealed.

"I think he's the player that I really watch these days," Sotto added.

Pau Gasol #17 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns on March 4, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The 40-year-old Gasol teamed up with the late, great Kobe Bryant to win the 2009 and 2010 NBA championships with the Lakers. He was also the Rookie of the Year in 2002, when he played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Sotto, he has been watching clips of Gasol from his time with Los Angeles as well as with the Chicago Bulls, where Gasol played from 2014 to 2016. The Spaniard also had stints in San Antonio and Milwaukee.

"I've just been learning so much from them," said Sotto, who is paying special attention to how Gasol functioned in the triangle offense when he was with the Lakers.

For Sotto, it's another way for him to keep improving as he chases his NBA dream. The young center is currently in Walnut Creek, California, where he trains with other top prospects in the G-League team Ignite. The squad features Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, two of the top high school players in the United States last year, and they receive training both on and off the court to prepare them for the next level.

Sotto admits that the adjustment to life as a professional has been "a little tough," especially as they are now scrimmaging against professional players to prepare for a possible G-League season.

"There's so much room to learn every single day, being around such great players and such great and experienced coaches," Sotto noted. "Every single day I try to learn a lot because our coaches, especially Coach B Shaw has been through a lot as an NBA player and as an NBA coach."

"I think that's the biggest difference so far, it's just the environment of being a better player and also being a professional on and off the court," he added.

Just over a year after winning Most Valuable Player honors in the UAAP, the 18-year-old Sotto said he has become more mature and smart as he learns to live independently, away from his family. On the court, he has grown more mature as well, as he accepts the role that he will play in Team Ignite.

With Green and Kuminga on the team as well as other high-profile prospects like Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix, Sotto is well aware that he won't be featured as much on offense, the way he was when he played for Ateneo de Manila University or even the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team.

"As a big guy, I don't really have like, 10 shots a game. It's more of like the Chicago Bulls where you have a Michael Jordan, a Scottie Pippen and I'm like one of those guys like Luc Longley or Dennis Rodman," he said.

"I'm willing to accept that role," he stressed. "I'm just gonna do my best to stay aggressive, and just to do everything that I can do to help the team win."

