Jewel Ponferrada in action for the TNT Tropang GIGA in their PBA Commissioner's Cup game against the NLEX Road Warriors, December 13, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The TNT Tropang GIGA clawed back from 22 points down to beat NLEX, 113-97, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with a double-double of 33 points and 15 rebounds while Calvin Oftana shot five treys for a total of 29 markers.

NLEX led by as much as 22 points after an aggressive start in the first half, where Robert Herndon fired 16 of his 25 points.

The Road Warriors took a 58-39 advantage at the half.

But Talk 'N Text regrouped and mounted a massive fightback in the third quarter, burying NLEX with 41 points against the Road Warriors' 20.

By the time the game headed into the final two minutes, the Tropang GIGA were already up 108-92.

This spoiled Asi Taulava's jersey retirement for the Road Warriors.

The game also marked Robert Bolick's debut for NLEX after leaving NorthPort.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa admitted it took them time to figure out NLEX.

“Technically, we have to solve their zone. We had a problem with their zone our coaches figured out how to read it,” he said.

“Eventually in the second half we were getting layups, open shots for Calvin and our shooters.”

The Scores:

TNT 113 – Hollis-Jefferson 33, Oftana 29, Ponferrada 12, Aurin 11, Montalbo 7, K.Williams 7, Khobuntin 5, Cruz 3, Tolomia 2, Reyes 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Galinato 0, Tungcab 0, Heruela 0

NLEX 97 – Herndon 25, Chaffee 15, Valdez 14, Ganuelas-Rosser 14, Bolick 9, Anthony 8, Nermal 8, Nieto 2, Marcelo 2, Taulava 0, Rodger 0, Pascual 0

QUARTERS: 17-26, 39-58, 80-78, 113-97