PBA: NorthPort's Tolentino repeats as Player of the Week

NorthPort forward Arvin Tolentino. PBA Images.

MANILA -- NorthPort forward Arvin Tolentino continues to lead the way for the Batang Pier in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, be it in victory or defeat.

In a one-week stretch that saw the Batang Pier play three games, Tolentino consistently delivered -- particularly in a stunning 115-101 upset of San Miguel Beer wherein NorthPort played without import Venky Jois.

With Jois sidelined by a hamstring injury, Tolentino rose to the occasion by firing 28 points and five rebounds, while going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to fill in the void left by their import and complete the impressive win.

The performance was a fitting follow up to his 18-point, three-rebound effort in a 111-95 win over Converge the previous game in another off-the-bench role.

Those were enough for Tolentino to be named the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period Dec 6-10 where he averaged 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals.

He is the first player to win the weekly nod twice, having previously earned the honor in the period of November 8-12.

Tolentino was tightly challenged for the award by Phoenix rookie Ken Tuffin, who also got his share of the votes in the most hotly-contested selection process so far this conference.

Tuffin sparked a Phoenix third quarter comeback where he scored 13 of his 18 points to hold off reigning champion Barangay Ginebra, 82-77, in an out-of-town game in San Jose, Batangas.

The heroics of both Tolentino and Tuffin propelled their respective teams within the Top 5 in the standings, where the Top 4 units which emerged after the eliminations get to enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

The Batang Pier actually failed to complete a sweep of their schedule for the week, bowing to Meralco, 125-99, in which Tolentino still finished with an all-around number of 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Other nominees for the weekly honor were Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca of Magnolia, Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut, Rey Nambatac, and Beau Belga, Meralco's Allein Maliksi, and Tolentino's Northport rookie teammate Fran Yu.

