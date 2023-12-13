No reason to be happy after first win, says Converge's Ayo

Converge coach Aldin Ayo huddles the FiberXers during a timeout. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Converge coach Aldin Ayo says there is more work to do for the FiberXers, after their breakthrough victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday.

The FiberXers grinded out a 103-94 overtime win over TerraFirma Dyip, but the coach said they should not stop there.

“Hindi pa ko nabubunutan ng tinik,” said Ayo after punctuating a six-game skid. “Frustrated pa rin kami. Masama pa rin pakiramdam namin.”

But he admitted they have done something right.

“We’re not going to stop. There’s hope we’re gonna continue improving and building this team,” said Ayo.

Import Jamil Wilson, who played his second game with Converge, said chemistry is a big thing that let to his 32-point, 10-rebound output for the FiberXers.

"When I got here, I only been here for two and a half days. I even didn't know these guys' names," he said.

"Getting to know these guys, what they liked to do makes a world of difference. You could tell tonight how comfortable we were and how confident these guys played."