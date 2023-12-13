Season 86 and Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The De La Salle community and fans should worry no more.

UAAP Season 86 and Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao will suit up for the Green Archers next season, he confirmed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Playing for DLSU has been one of the greatest blessings in my life," the do-it-all 6'7 forward said, relishing the opportunity to play for his alma mater.

In the same announcement, Quiambao said he was in consistent communication with his family and friends about to whether stay with DLSU or maybe turn professional.

"After constantly consulting my family and friends, we're excited to run it back and try to make it B2B! #MVPTourContinues! #17"

Quiambao carried La Salle in the Season 86 elimination round as he averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.9 steals and most especially, to a second-seed finish for a Final Four bonus with an 11-3 card.

His stellar performance also propelled him to the highest individual plum, tallying 97.0 statistical points.

The La Salle superstar also had finals averages of 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks.

After the final bout with the University of the Philippines, Quiambao announced in the postgame interview that he was going to Japan to think things through, including his career options, when he also promised to catch up with his family.

