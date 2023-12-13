Deanna Wong and Jem Ferrer of Choco Mucho hugging after their victory over Cignal HD in the PVL semis. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – No more seventh-place finish for the Choco Mucho franchise.

For the first time ever, Deanna Wong and the rest of Choco Mucho Flying Titans are assured of at least a runner-up finish in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference after powering past Cignal HD in four sets on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Their achievement is something Wong savors, as they set up a Rebisco showdown in the championship series with sister team Creamline.

"Just really grateful and blessed to be here. As a team naman 'yung una naming goal was to be part of the top 4, to be part of the semifinals. So being part of the championship (series), sobrang grateful and blessed na nakadating kami dito," Wong said after their game against Cignal.

The former Ateneo de Manila University standout steered the wheel for Choco Mucho in the do-or-die affair with 24 excellent sets, while MVP frontrunner Sisi Rondina, Kat Tolentino, Cherry Nunag, and Maddie Madayag were all in double-digit scoring.

Wong and Tolentino were also in their Ateneo jerseys when they played Creamline in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Open Conference finals – but this time it will be different, at least according to the adorned setter and hitter.

"I think that's a different team. Choco Mucho is Choco Mucho and Ateneo is Ateneo, and that's what I love about this team," Tolentino said. "It's not about what school you came from, I think we've all come together and we've humbled ourselves because we all have a background, we all have accomplishments. But the fact that we come together is really what makes this team so great."

"Pagdating kasi sa volleyball nag-iiba 'yung sistema, 'yung laro. Kita naman natin 'yung sa Creamline, ilang beses na sila nakarating ng championship. Sabi nga ni ate Kat, magkaiba 'yung Ateneo sa Choco Mucho. Again, we're just really grateful na makalaban namin sila," Wong said as she affirmed Tolentino's sentiment.

Choco Mucho will have to overcome Creamline in their best-of-three finals to complete their historic PVL run in the 2023 All-Filipino Conference.

Game 1 of the championship series is on Thursday, December 14, at 6 p.m.

