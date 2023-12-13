Converge's Adrian Wong takes a jump shot against TerraFirma in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup game, December 13, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Converge has broken out from a six-game slump by edging Terrafirma in overtime, 103-94, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at Philsports Arena.

Jamil Wilson paced the FiberXers with 32 points on top of 10 rebounds, while Justin Arana came of the bench for 14 markers and nine boards.

"Confidence," was Aldin Ayo's response when asked what changed in his team that resulted to the breakthrough.

"In that six-game losing streak, sometimes you doubt your game. But we told the players to keep on pushing and don’t lose confidence. I told them we have to loosen up and enjoy the game."

After tailing Terrafirma 22-18, the FiberXers made big strides in the second canto to claim the lead on Jamil Wilson's five straight points before the end of the half, 43-38.

Converge widened the gap to 11 after Mike Nieto's free throw, but the Dyip managed to pull to within one after successive baskets by Stephen Holt, 60-59.

The Dyip continued pressing until they secured a 67-63 upperhand on Juami Tiongson's floater early in the fourth.

After getting into a neck-and-neck situation, Converge created a six point separation following incursions by Wilson and Deschon Winston, 86-80 before entering the final two minutes.

Javi Gomez de Liano and Tiongson rolled out four straight points to make it a two point game for Terrafirma, with 59 seconds remaining on the clock.

The FiberXers stayed ahead, until Gomez de Liano buried a booming trey to tie the count 88-all with 4 seconds to go.

In the extra time, Wilson, Justin Arana and John delos Santos unleashed a 7-0 run that left the Dyip reeling.

It was more than enough to guarantee Converge's first win in seven starts.

Terrafirma's loss ruined Tiongson's 28-point output. Holt also delivered 14 markers for the Dyip, which also got 13 from Gomez de Liano.



The Scores:

CONVERGE 103 – Wilson 32, Winston 17, Arana 14, Stockton 9, Nieto 7, Racal 6, Delos Santos 6, Wong 5, Balanza 4, Santos 3, Ambohot 0

TERRAFIRMA 94 – Tiongson 28, Holt 14, Gomez de Liano 13, De Thaey 12, Ramos 6, Alolino 5, Camson 5, Carino 4, Cahilig 3, Calvo 2, Miller 2, Go 0, Daquioag 0

QUARTERS: 18-22, 43-38, 60-63, 88-88, 103-94