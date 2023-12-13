Blacklist International at the ESL One Kuala Lumpur. Screengrab from ESL Dota 2/YouTube

Blacklist has been eliminated from the ESL One Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia after falling to Russian squad BetBoom Team in their knockout match on Wednesday.

The five-man Pinoy squad needed two victories in the series to stay in the $1-million tourney. They won the first game only to fall short in the second to Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko's massive 9-0-12 showing on his Centaur.

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto's underwhelming performance was a key factor in the defeat. He came out poor in the laning phase with the least net worth among all cores.

BetBoom, meanwhile, built their massive gold empire after acquiring the Aegis of the Immortal off Roshan at around the 22-minute mark.

Due to Raven's poor net worth acquisition, he lacked items to help Blacklist initiate and take team fights in their favor.

The Russians also took the Dragon Knight off Blacklist's hands after Abed Yusop's efficient 6-0-10 performance in the opening playoff.

Blacklist could not contest the second Roshan, as Danil "gpk" Skutin's Dragon Knight slowly chipped Pinoys' towers and also to keep lanes pushed.

Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos could not find the right timing for his Reverse Polarity-Refresher Orb combo on his Magnus as BetBoom pushed on Blacklist's high ground.

Gabbi all-chatted "END" in the dying moments of the match as Pinoys' hopes were extinguished after calling the "ggs."

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL