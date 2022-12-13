MANILA -- The duo of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" VIllaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, and Kapamilya actress Sharlene San Pedro were among the big winners in Tier One Entertainment's IRL Awards held in Oasis Manila, Quezon City, last Tuesday.

OhMyV33nus of Tier One-backed Blacklist International won the Best Esports Captain of the Year alongside Wise, who won the Professional Esports Athlete of the Year.

However, they were not present during the event, as they flew back to Manila after fulfilling national team duties for Sibol during the International Esports Federation world championships held in Bali, Indonesia.

Their teammate, analyst Dexter "Dex Star" Alaba, was Best Coach of the Year.

Among other esports and gaming personalities awarded in the event were Blacklist Dota 2 captain Carl "Kuku" Palad who was awarded the Male MVP Award, and famed content creator Bianca "Biancake" Yao who won the female counterpart of the award.

Kapamilya star San Pedro snagged three awards, namely the Instagram Creator of the Year (Female), YouTube Partner of the Year (Female) and the coveted People's Choice Award.

On top of this, Tier One announced that it was formally including San Pedro into their talent pool.

"Ito yung pinaka-hindi ko in-expect tonight eh," San Pedro said. "Pero maraming, maraming salamat po. Parang last year lang pinagpe-pray ko ito. Sana maka-work ko po kayong lahat soon," she said.

Members of Team Payaman such as CongTV and JunnieBoy took home the YouTube Partner of the Year and TikTok Partner of the Year Awards, respectively.

With scores of their talent present, Tier One Entertainment celebrated the achievements of its content creators and back-end staff, as the company marked its fifth year.

"You are part of these group of people, who are very passionate about what they do, and who have made a great impact. So whatever it is that you've been doing, I'm proud of you," Tier One Entertainment CEO Tryke Gutierrez said in a video message.

Among the personalities present was the company's co-CEO, Alodia Gosiengfiao, who highlighted the importance of the awards to the company's growth.

"To be honest, personally I find it surreal," she told ABS-CBN News after the awards ceremony.

"We were doing it [the company] at home like nagsusulat lang kami sa whiteboard ng what are our plans and now we're here with a lot of people celebrating the same passion," Gosiengfiao added.

Tier One had grown from a company of seven people, to 180, since its establishment by Gosiengfiao and Gutierrez in 2017.

Here are the awardees in this year's IRL Awards: