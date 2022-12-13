UAAP: Baldwin vows Ateneo will find counters for UP

Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin during their match against the UP Fighting Maroons, game 1 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin believes his Blue Eagles can produce a response to the University of the Philippines (UP) after their loss in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals last Sunday.

The Blue Eagles have less than three days to come up with a solution to their struggles against the defending champions, or else face the prospect of a runner-up finish for the second straight season.

They trailed by double-digits in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and saw a furious fightback fall short in the face of UP's tenacious defense. Zavier Lucero, in particular, registered a pair of crucial blocks that denied Ateneo a chance to cut into their lead.

"[Our] execution during the whole game was difficult, because the pressure from UP was really good," Baldwin said after Ateneo absorbed a 72-66 defeat in the first game of the best-of-3 series.

"Certainly, we have to figure out ways to compensate for the pressure that they have," he added.

Baldwin has previously expressed his concern about the defensive tenacity of UP's backcourt, including JD Cagulangan and Gerry Abadiano, as well as their perimeter stoppers in Harold Alarcon and James Spencer.

UP forced Ateneo to 15 turnovers in Game 1, leading to 10 points for the Maroons. They also limited Dave Ildefonso to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field.

"You've got to find counters," Baldwin stressed. "We thought we had some, but we need more."

Asked if they can figure out those counters in time for Wednesday's Game 2, Baldwin said: "Sure. Has to."

Nearly all Ateneo-UP games since Season 84 have gone down the wire, and Baldwin stressed that execution will be crucial for them on Wednesday if they hope to force a do-or-die affair.

They also hope to have their key players on the floor during crucial moments, after losing starting point guard Forthsky Padrigao to cramps at crunch time

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: