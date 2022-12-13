NCAA: Letran appealing Fran Yu's suspension for Game 3

MANILA, Philippines -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran is appealing Fran Yu's suspension for Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball finals on Sunday.

Yu, the Knights' top point guard, was ejected in the second quarter of Game 2 last Sunday after elbowing De La Salle-College of St. Benilde's (CSB) Mark Sangco with 5:29 left in the second quarter.

His ejection merits an automatic one-game suspension, per the NCAA rules. That means Yu, a former Finals MVP, will not be available for Sunday's do-or-die Game 3 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

CSB went on to win Game 2, 76-71.

"Hopefully ma-lift 'yung suspension. May appeal kami," Letran assistant coach Jarren Jarencio said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Jarencio said the Knights are hoping for the best but bracing for the worst for Game 3, when it comes to Yu's availability.

"Kahapon nag-adjust na kami sa practice. Nag-meeting na kami kung sino ang papalit kay Fran sa rotation sa offense at sa defense. Pero mas-okay kung makakabalik siya," he explained.

The Letran official, who is the son of NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio in the PBA, also believes that momentum had shifted in favor of the Blazers after their Game 2 triumph.

They are counting on the one-week break between games to nullify this, however.

"Ang maganda lang is one week ang break. Mapipigil ang momentum. Ganun din ang nangyari sa amin after winning Game 1," he said.

Jarencio said the Knights are preparing for the final game of the season the way they should and since the game will be played in Antipolo, the team will head to the province of Rizal way ahead of the game.

"Bubble na kami sa Antipolo. Baka one day ahead nandun na kami," he said.

