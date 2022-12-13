NCAA denies Letran appeal; Yu remains suspended

MANILA, Philippines -- Fran Yu will not play in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 Finals, after the league on Tuesday denied an appeal from Colegio de San Juan de Letran to lift his suspension.

Yu was ejected from Game 2 of their best-of-3 Finals series against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde last Sunday, after he was caught throwing an elbow against Mark Sangco midway through the second quarter.

The ejection meant that he will be suspended for Game 3. Letran appealed the decision on Tuesday, but it was denied by the league's Management Committee "after a careful and thorough deliberation."

According to the Management Committee, Letran did not present any new evidence that would merit the lifting of Yu's suspension. Moreover, Letran "did not contest the judgment call of the game officials."

Yu had six points and a steal before he was ejected. St. Benilde went on to win the game, 76-71, and force a winner-takes-all Game 3 on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Yu was the Finals MVP in Season 95, when Letran defeated San Beda in three games.