The triumphant University of the East Men's Football Team. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East (UE) men's football team ruled the inaugural Pacquiao 3-in-1 Challengers Cup, after a 1-0 win over the Davao Aguilas-University of Makati recently.

The UE squad played under the banner of youth football club Malaya FC.

Malaya-UE secured the crown in the men's under-23 category, with the tournament serving as their build-up to the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament next year.

Champ Marin scored the lone goal of the match with a header from a corner kick by Edmar Adonis at the 60th minute. The Red Warriors held on to the slim lead until the final whistle.

UE winger Jam Rey Co Mariveles was named tournament MVP. UE and Malaya first-choice keeper Lance Jeter Bencio, a member of the U19 national team that saw action this year at the AFF U19 in Indonesia and the AFC U20 in Oman, earned Best Goalkeeper honors.

UE head coach Fitch Florence Arboleda and Malaya FC head coach and former Azkals William Espinos Gueridonn led the Malaya-UE coaching team.

Another Malaya team -- Malaya FC U23A -- earlier bagged third place in the Pacquiao Cup.

Billed as a semi-pro league, the Pacquiao Challengers Cup brought together professional and amateur squads, including university teams, over three months in matches held at the UMak stadium.

Malaya-UE's championship title capped Malaya FC's return to field competition after a close to two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Despite a rocky start to the year, the Cherrylume and Converge ICT-powered youth football club returned to its winning ways in various youth football leagues and tournaments across 9 age groups and categories.

Malaya FC is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives through free football training and youth development.

Related video: