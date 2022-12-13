KBL: Abarrientos helps Ulsan fend off Jeonju

RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus returned to the win column via an 83-79 victory over the Jeonju KCC Egis, Monday at the Jeonju Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University star delivered eight points on 2-of-4 shooting from long range, on top of four assists, two steals and a rebound in their win.

Ulsan was coming off a defeat against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers last Saturday but did enough to fend off Jeonju, and improve to 12-8 in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Gauge Prim put up 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead the way in Ulsan's triumph. Seo Myung-jin added 13 points built on two three-pointers, while Ham Ji-hun contributed 12 points and four dimes.

Former PBA import and naturalized Korean Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) had a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort for Jeonju.

Related video: