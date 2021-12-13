Melcah Caballero, who won two golds in the 2019 SEA Games, has decided to retire from the sport. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rower Melcah Caballero will not defend her two gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi next year, as she has decided to retire from the national team.

Caballero, 25, will now focus on her career in the Philippine Navy where she is a seaman second class.

Caballero won gold in the women's lightweight single sculls and doubles sculls with Joanie Delgaco in the 30th SEA Games in Subic in 2019.

"Every stroke opened different chapters of my life to which I can say that I have now reached the shore," Caballero wrote in a resignation letter addressed to Philippine Rowing Association (PRA) president Patrick "Pato" Gregorio.

"Just like the old saying goes, 'every beginning has its end.' I have finally reached the end of the tunnel and would like to pursue the other story of my career," she added.

Caballero admitted that stepping away from the sport at the peak of her athletic career was a difficult decision to make.

"I concluded that now is the right time for me to focus on my naval career advancement and to take the chance to apply as a military officer," she explained.

"By this, I would like to inform you [Gregorio] of my intention to retire as an athlete of the Philippine Rowing Association effective December 1, 2021."

The PRA said it accepts Caballero's retirement "with a heavy heart," as the rower was favored to repeat as champion in the Hanoi SEA Games in May 2022, and could have been a contender in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September 2022.

"If your decision is final, then I can only wish you the best in all your future endeavors," said Gregorio, who said that Caballero's skills and talents are well-recognized and appreciated by the federation.

"She is welcome to return if she changes her mind to compete for the next year's SEA Games and Asian Games," he also said.

Philippine rowing took the Olympic spotlight after Cris Nievarez competed in men's singles sculls last July in Tokyo where he broke his personal record that made him a potential returnee in Paris 2024.