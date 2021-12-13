Philippines' Jerome Rudder scoring a try against the Malaysian side. Photo courtesy of Dialog Axiata

Close to sixty Filipino rugby players turned out recently at a talent identification day in Hong Kong, all in the name of rugby and being proudly Pinoy.

Philippine Rugby, in partnership with Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU), joined forces with the aim of bringing more opportunities to Filipino players abroad.

After a successful recruitment day in Brisbane in September, that saw close to 15 players identified, Hong Kong residents showed up in numbers with a record turnout of more than 50 participants.

Jake Letts, the CEO of Philippine Rugby Football Union, called it “an amazing turnout”.

“We expected a higher number in Hong Kong with the amount of Filipinos residing there, but to reach over 50 was very pleasing to see and across all ages,” he said.

The talent identification and recruitment day was one of the strategies implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has also now set an annual platform to better serve the global recruitment drive of Philippine Rugby.

“Philippine Rugby and the Volcanoes is a global family, and we want to engage with Filipinos across the Philippines and across the world. This strategy helps our brand grow globally, and gives a reason for Filipinos to be proud of,” Letts added.

The open training session was led by Volcanoes members Kate Palis and Rob Luceno Fogerty, who have both represented the national programme, alongside members and coaches from the HKRU.

“The Hong Kong stop of the Philippine Rugby Talent ID day was an incredible success,” Palis said. “The overwhelming positive feedback from participants and their family and friends were absolutely heart warming.

“I could not think of a greater first step in the long term development of the Filipino Rugby community in Hong Kong.

“Now that we have identified the players, we can move forward with rugby clinics and possible regular rugby training together to enhance the skill sets and to really keep the community thriving as they play local rugby in their respective clubs.”

The aim of the day was to not only identify Philippine talent but also look at a possible international fixture with Hong Kong in the near future. Both unions have partnered in the past to help foster development programmes.

“Prior to the pandemic, Hong Kong would send their junior and senior dragons programmes to the Philippines, it was an avenue for players to play international rugby and develop their skills,” Letts said. “This is a similar approach, however, catered towards Filipinos playing and residing in Hong Kong. We want to continue our close partnership, and build on rugby opportunities for each Union.”

After the successful turnout, the programme will move to more training and events, with the first focused on building the momentum of the recent talent identification day.

“We have arranged another two open trials and open training sessions before Christmas, we want to build the engagement and see how much interest there is to continue the program in Hong Kong,” Letts said. “Overall our union promotes the game of rugby, so if there are opportunities to play we will see what that may potentially look like.”

Philippine Rugby had players living in the United Kingdom take part in four tournaments in the summer, an avenue for this programme if scheduled matches and competitions are able to be arranged in Hong Kong.

“Overall we would be looking at potential matches against Hong Kong teams if the interest is there and even enter social competitions in Hong Kong if we are able to enter a team,” Letts said.

