PH rugby league team, pasok sa 26th spot sa International Rugby League

﻿Masayang ibinahagi ng Philippine National Rugby League o PNRL ang kanilang pagpasok sa ika-26 na spot sa Official International Rugby League (IRL) World Rankings.

“This is a huge achievement which highlights the hard work that has gone into the organisation especially over the past two years, fulfilling each requirement to ensure the approval of our IRL membership, as well as our victory over Brasil Rugby League mid-year,” ayon sa mensaheng ibinahagi ng PNRL President sa TFC News na si Reynaldo Nery.

Ayon pa kay Nery, ang nasabing 26th ranking ng PNRL ay naglalagay sa Pilipinas bilang highest ranked Asian Rugby League nation.

Pambansang Ragbi Liga ng Pilipinas

Pero sa kabila umano ng pagkilala ng International Rugby League at mga kinatawan nito mula sa iba’t ibang bansa, nais ng PNRL ang pagkilala at suporta ng Philippine Olympic Committee o POC.

“One important piece of our development is our recognition by the Philippine Olympic Committee (the gatekeepers of sport in the Philippines), our year-long application has still not been approved despite meeting all requirements and providing all answers to questions sent to us by the POC.

As a non-profit organisation we operate by dedicated volunteers who are passionate about the sport of Rugby League and evenly passionate about growing and developing the sport in the Philippines for our fellow Filipino people. We have a clear road map to get 500,000 kids from difficult backgrounds into the sport by 2030, and to go as far as we can for the Philippines should we qualify for the 2029 Rugby League World Cup. But without the support and recognition we deserve from our government, this impacts our roadmap and membership progression,” ayon pa sa opisyal na pahayag ng PNRL.