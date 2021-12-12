Home  >  Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant fined $25K for cursing at fan in Atlanta

The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant $25,000 on Sunday for directing obscene language toward a fan in Atlanta on Friday night.

The incident occurred with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets' 113-105 win over the Hawks.

Durant, 33, led Brooklyn with 31 points and added six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

The 11-time All-Star leads the league in scoring with 28.5 points per game this season. He also has 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists through 24 starts.

