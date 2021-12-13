NBA: Mavericks roll past struggling Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reaches for the ball from Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) on a play during the second half at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Jalen Brunson scored 18 points to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 103-84 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Brunson started in place of Luka Doncic, who will miss at least two games with left ankle soreness.

It was just the fourth win in the last 13 games for the Mavericks and just the second time in six games Dallas has scored 100 or more points.

The win was also the Mavericks' first in five games this season without Doncic in the lineup.

HIGHLIGHTS:

For the Thunder, it was the 12th loss in 15 games and the fifth consecutive loss at home.

Dallas didn't exactly come out on fire from the field, making just 3 of 11 to start the game.

But the Mavericks still led much of the first, taking the lead for what proved to be for good on Trey Burke's 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the opening period.

It was the fourth Dallas 3-pointer of the first, equaling the total number of 3-pointers the Mavericks hit in Friday's loss at Indiana.

Dallas finished with just nine 3-pointers in the game, but it was enough to knock off the struggling Thunder.

Burke's 3-pointer started a 12-0 Mavericks run.

Late in the first half, Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort and Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. collided hard.

The pair eventually walked away, slapping hands as they parted, but Dort left in the final minute of the second quarter and didn't return after suffering a left ankle sprain.

The Thunder briefly cut the deficit to five early in the third quarter but the Mavericks slowly stretched the lead from there.

Maxi Kleber added 16 points and Moses Brown 15 off the bench, both season highs. Kebler was 5-for-6 from inside the arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 18 points, but was just 6-for-15 from the floor, making just 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. No other player scored more than 11 for Oklahoma City.

While Doncic remains out, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before the game that Sterling Brown, who missed his fourth consecutive game Sunday, was expected to return for Monday's home game against Charlotte.