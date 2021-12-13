The Philippine Azkals celebrate against Timor Leste. Photo courtesy of the AFF.



The Philippine Azkals know they are in a must-win situation when they play Thailand in their third group stage game of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Tuesday afternoon at the National Stadium in Singapore.

The Azkals breathed life into their hopes of advancing to the semifinals with a 7-0 demolition of Timor Leste on Saturday, after opening their campaign with a 1-2 setback to Singapore last Wednesday.

"Of course, it was a big confidence-booster, having a big win against Timor," said Martin Steuble, who opened the scoring against Timor Leste in the 21st minute to spark the Azkals' rout. "But that's over for us, it's forgotten."

"All our focus is on the game (against Thailand)," he added. "But of course, it helps to have a good win."

Steuble is one of several Azkals who have played club football in Thailand, and he pointed out that the War Elephants are "a different caliber" to Timor Leste. Thailand currently tops Group A with six points in two games, having beaten Timor Leste (2-0) and Myanmar (2-0). Singapore also has six points in two matches but Thailand has the superior goal difference.

Stewart Hall, who is coaching the Philippines together with Scott Cooper, said they are well aware of the task at hand.

"We said after the Singapore game, and we've said it in our team meetings, that we've gotta win all three games," he said.

"We knew that going into Timor Leste, we knew that we gotta win all three," he added. "So, nobody's under any false hopes as far as that's concerned."

A win by Thailand will secure their spot in the semifinals but a loss for the Philippines will mean that the Azkals are virtually out of contention for the next phase of the tournament.

It is a tough situation for the Azkals with Hall acknowledging that Thailand is "good at both ends" as shown by the results of its first two matches.

"The Thailand game will be a different game, we know that. They've got their best players here, it will be very competitive, and it'll be a hard game," Hall said after last Saturday's game.

"But we're ready. Now we're ready," he also stressed.

Giving Hall more optimism is that he will have a fully fit squad to choose from. Match fitness had been an issue for the Azkals heading into the Suzuki Cup, as pandemic restrictions prevented them from having a pre-tournament camp.

The coach had been honest in admitting that their players are at "different levels of fitness," with some Azkals not at peak physical condition upon arrival in Singapore.

"The training here has been important for us. The training regimen, and we've got a little bit fitter, and a little bit better as we've gone through the tournament, with day-to-day training sessions and games. So we're okay. We're getting there," Hall said.

The Azkals' familiarity with the Thais will also be of help, said Hall. Aside from Steuble, players like Kevin Ingreso, Daisuke Sato, Patrick Reichelt, and Amani Aguinaldo have been plying their trade for Thai clubs.

"I have regular chats with Martin and with Kevin and the players who have played in Thailand, we talk about their players as individuals," said Hall. "It's great to be able to lean on that local knowledge of their players within our players."

"Many of us know their players very well, they know us very well, so it's gonna be a heated battle," Steuble said. "Of course, we know Thailand is a different caliber to Timor, which we just played. But we're just really, really excited and looking forward to the game."

"Thailand is a good team, but I know for a fact that they do respect us and maybe they even fear us a little bit. I think if we bring our A-game and if we are fully committed, which we will be, then we have a big chance to upset them," he added.

Kick off is at 5:30 p.m.