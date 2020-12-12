PBA: Ginebra just waiting for Brownlee to return to PH, says Tim Cone

Stay healthy, Justin. We're waiting for you with open arms!! https://t.co/ObHcCM8aH3 — Tim Cone (@manilacone) December 12, 2020

Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Saturday said the team will wait for Justin Brownlee to be available ahead of the import-laden tournament.

Brownlee has reportedly signed up to play in the United Arab Emirates National Basketball League.

said Cone, whose squad is fresh off winning the 2020 Philippine Cup title.

Brownlee has been Ginebra's most favored reinforcement having played a vital role in giving the franchise 4 championships.

The American player, whose naturalization case remains pending at the House of Representatives, said in an online report that he planned to return to the Philippines once his Middle Eastern tour ends in April.