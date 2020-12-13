PBA: Cone thankful for 'little rays of sunshine' amid tough 2020

Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's triumph in the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga caps a fruitful stretch for Tim Cone, who continues to count his blessings even as the country and the world grapple with various problems including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just a year ago, Cone led an all-pro Gilas Pilipinas squad to the gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. A month later, he steered the Gin Kings to the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup title, the third time in four seasons that they won that conference.

When reminded of these achievements, Cone said that they seem "so far away" -- an understandable sentiment considering what has happened since.

"The Southeast Asian Games seems like generations ago, you know, because of this COVID," he said.

"It just seems so far away, the Southeast Asian Games, and the last conference, where we beat Meralco," he added. "But those were special times."

"And to be able to crown it with an All-Filipino after winning the last one and then the Southeast Asian Games, having a chance to go back and coach the national team one more time was really special. That's well-documented."

Cone's Gin Kings were among the favorites to win the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, but they had to wait for several months before fulfilling the projections of analysts, as the league's 45th season was halted by the global health crisis.

Last week, the Gin Kings concluded the strange PBA season on a high note by beating TNT Tropang Giga in five games to secure the All-Filipino title. It was the first time they won the Philippine Cup since the 2006-07 season.

Cone, who has now won five PBA titles with Barangay Ginebra and 23 in all, says the successive achievements are among the highlights in a career full of them. But his most recent title is a unique one -- the season took place in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga, and there were no fans to celebrate with them when the final buzzer sounded on their 82-78 victory in Game 5.

Moreover, it marked the only conference that would be played in the PBA this year. The coronavirus pandemic had robbed the league of most of its 45th season, and only the All-Filipino Cup was salvaged.

Thus, as fruitful as the past 12 months have been for Cone, he still hesitates to call it one of his "best years."

"It's hard to say it's my best year because it's been such a down year, such a tough year, so I kind of want to avoid that," he admitted. "It's been a tough year for me, it's a tough year also for my family and stuff and my friends."

"But these little rays of sunshine have been fantastic," he added. "Really special."