Hoops, volleyball stars try their luck in esports

SMART Omega Esports will challenge basketball and volleyball starts in the Omega Crossover event. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ahead of their stint in the M2 World Championships, SMART Omega Esports is welcoming 12 athletes from different sports to take part in the Omega Crossover set for December 13 to 15.

The group, which finished second in the recently-concluded Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines, wants to prove that "everyone can be a gamer" regardless of sport through the showpiece event.

"We also want to show how mobile gaming can bring everyone together," said Omega team manager Miko Cuartero.

They have invited athletes from the NCAA and the UAAP as well as the semi-pro ranks to take part in the Omega Crossover.

Among them are PLDT Home Fibr's John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Joshua Umandal, and Richard Solis.

Also set to take part are: Ateneo's SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso; National University's Shaun Ildefonso and Chino Mosqueda; La Salle's Kevin Quiambao and Emman Galman; and San Beda's Kemark Carino and Joshua Tagala.

Representing Omega are Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo, Jeniel "Haze" Bata-anon, Earvin "Heath" Esperanza, Salic "Hadjizy" Imam, Jankurt "KurTzy" Matira, Kenneth "Kenji" Villa, Steven "Daledalus" Vitug, and Anthony "Otit" Senedrin.

The three-day showpiece will be aired over at Omega Esports' official Facebook page, with games scheduled at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

On December 15, the athletes will also be live in Omega's state-of-the-art hub in Quezon City.

Teams will be picked at random with the team being composed of two Omega athletes, two basketball players, and a volleyball star.

This series of exhibitions also serves as a breather for the Omega squad as they are also in the midst of its campaign in The Nationals Season Two.